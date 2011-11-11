HONG KONG Nov 11 China's Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Friday it required more time to prepare the Hong Kong circular needed to proceed with its $1.3 billion takeover of Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining Ltd .

This comes after Anvil said in late October that the takeover offer may not be completed if it failed to agree with its partner Gecamines on contractual arrangements. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)