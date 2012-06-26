HONG KONG, June 26 Macau gambling stocks listed in Hong Kong slumped on Tuesday after a Chinese media report flagged a potential tightening of visas for Chinese nationals travelling to the world's largest gambling destination. The Chinese-language Macau Daily News warned in a report late on Monday of a potential tightening in the number of visas available under China's Individual Visitation Scheme, as well as a reduction in the overseas spending limit on China Union Pay credit cards.

Industry experts, including a major junket operator in Macau, said they were not aware of any visa restrictions and that there had been no official announcement on the issue.

Chinese gamblers account for the bulk of visitors flocking into Macau as it is the only place where nationals are legally allowed to casino gamble. When Beijing restricted visas in 2008, gambling revenues plunged.

Shares of Sands China (1928.HK) slid as much as 6.4 percent while Wynn Macau (1128.HK) fell 4.4 percent.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Kim Coghill)

