HONG KONG May 16 Taiwan contract manufacturer
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd has ordered its
workers in Vietnam to take a three-day leave of absence
beginning on Saturday, the company said in an e-mailed statement
on Friday.
Anti-China protests, triggered by a dispute in the South
China Sea, have led to vandalism, factory shut-downs and some
deaths in several industrial parks in Vietnam.
Hon Hai makes parts for Apple Inc's iPhone, iPad
and laptops, as well as computers and servers for
Hewlett-Packard Co and Cisco Systems Inc.
