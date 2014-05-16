(Repeats to attach to alert)

HONG KONG May 16 Taiwan contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd has ordered its workers in Vietnam to take a three-day leave of absence beginning on Saturday, the company said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

Anti-China protests, triggered by a dispute in the South China Sea, have led to vandalism, factory shut-downs and some deaths in several industrial parks in Vietnam.

Hon Hai makes parts for Apple Inc's iPhone, iPad and laptops, as well as computers and servers for Hewlett-Packard Co and Cisco Systems Inc. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)