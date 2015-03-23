RPT-Investors bet on a quiet tech revolution in Europe
* GRAPHIC-Tech stocks lead way in Europe: http://bit.ly/2h3SjpY
March 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from EZ Semiconductor Service Inc, and KLA-Tencor Corporation for T$1.1 billion ($34.99 million)
Source text in English:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* GRAPHIC-Tech stocks lead way in Europe: http://bit.ly/2h3SjpY
MOSCOW, March 30 Russians are among the biggest drinkers of alcohol in the world, yet are developing a new taste for alcohol-free beer, which could help save a brewing industry that has stalled under government initiatives to discourage drinking.