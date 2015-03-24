March 24 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit 179.5 billion yuan ($28.94 billion)

* Says non-performing loan ratio at 1.54 percent vs 1.29 percent at end-Sept

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 12.82 percent vs 12.38 percent at end-Sept

* Says tier-1 capital adequacy ratio at 9.46 percent vs 8.9 percent at end-Sept

* Says net interest margin at 2.92 percent vs 2.91 percent at end-Sept

* Says 2014 Q4 net profit 27.1 billion yuan (forecast 29.3 billion yuan) - Reuters calculation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xZysJK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2025 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)