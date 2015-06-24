BRIEF-Moody's says new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds
* Moody's - new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds
June 24 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on June 26 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FAN199
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Moody's - new regulatory measures are credit positive for Australian banks, RMBS and covered bonds
* "Board currently anticipates final dividend will be higher than interim dividend" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: