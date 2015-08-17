New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Aug 17 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($40.10 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4190 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.