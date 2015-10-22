BRIEF-ZTE Corp says agreement with DOJ has become effective upon approval by court
* Updated information in relation to the export restrictions by the United States Department Of Commerce
Oct 22 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.17 billion ($36.07 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gjr9GS
($1 = 32.4350 Taiwan dollars)
* Granite Oil Corp announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and operations update