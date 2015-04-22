BRIEF-Intrepid Potash says Chief Accounting Officer Brian Frantz to resign
* Reg - Intrepid Potash announces change of chief accounting officer
April 22 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment for T$844 million ($27.24 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9800 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Reg - Intrepid Potash announces change of chief accounting officer
* McDermott International Inc - CEO David Dickson's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o09QTS) Further company coverage: