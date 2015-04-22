BRIEF-McDermott International CEO David Dickson's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 mln vs $7.4 mln in 2015 - SEC filing

* McDermott International Inc - CEO David Dickson's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o09QTS) Further company coverage: