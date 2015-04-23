Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Jienshian Information Engineering Co Ltd for T$376 million ($12.11 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0600 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Christina WY Lo)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order