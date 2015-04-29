Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit 74.3 billion yuan ($11.99 billion); forecast 74.0 billion yuan
* Says Q1 NPL ratio at 1.29 percent versus 1.13 at end-Dec
* Says Q1 capital adequacy ratio at 14.41 percent versus 14.53 percent at end-Dec
Source text in English: bit.ly/1DApiEV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1987 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
* Issue Of S$52 Million 4.150% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 By Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd
MUMBAI, April 6 India's central bank surprised markets on Thursday by raising a secondary rate while holding the key rate steady, a move to help mop up liquidity and signal its worries about a potential spike in inflation.