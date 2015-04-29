April 29 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit 74.3 billion yuan ($11.99 billion); forecast 74.0 billion yuan

* Says Q1 NPL ratio at 1.29 percent versus 1.13 at end-Dec

* Says Q1 capital adequacy ratio at 14.41 percent versus 14.53 percent at end-Dec

