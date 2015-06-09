June 9 HSBC Holdings PLC
* Says targeting a reduction of group risk weighted assets
of $290 billion
* Says to reduce global banking and markets RWAs to less
than one third of group RWAs
* Confirms is seeking to sell Turkey unit
* Says will sell Brazil unit but plans to maintain a
presence
* Says targeting annual cost-saving initiatives of $4.5 to
$5.0 billion by 2017
* Says to complete review of whether to move headquarters by
end 2015
* Says to set up UK Ring-Fenced bank
* Says intends to accelerate investments in Asia, targeting
Pearl River Delta in China's Guangdong province
* Says estimated costs of achieving targeted cost-saving
initiatives will be $4.0 to $4.5 billion
* Says will expand asset management and insurance in Asia
* Says new target for return on equity is greater than 10
percent by 2017
