Aug 6 Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd

* Says wins bid for 10-year operation rights to Qianhai mall in Shenzhen, estimates 350 million yuan ($56.36 million) cost

* Director Dr. Adrian Cheng said in an email statement, "We initially estimated that the total investment of the entire project will amount to approximately RMB350 million." ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)