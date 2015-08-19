Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Tokyo Electron Ltd, and Screen Semiconductor Solutions Co Ltd for T$1.9 billion ($58.54 million)
Source text in English:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 32.4590 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order