UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement to acquire electric firm for about 100 million yuan ($15.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JbrQO6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4723 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.