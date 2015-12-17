BRIEF-Kuwait's National Real Estate FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 16.1 million dinars versus 15.4 million dinars year ago
Dec 17 Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding Co Ltd
* Says cuts share issue size to 710 million yuan ($109.53 million) from 1.2 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YmRZ3z
* Said on Tuesday that through Deya Capital SCR SA it had sold its entire 19.75 percent stake in Flex Equipos de Descanso SA (Flex) for 59.2 million euros ($64.0 million), with capital gains of 40.7 million euros