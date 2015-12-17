BRIEF-SSY Group posts FY net profit of HK$490 million
* FY group achieved a net profit of HK$490 million (or RMB420 million) which represented a year-on-year increase of 21.3%
Dec 17 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical
* Says aims to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan ($354.82 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay debts and replenish capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O8GIhn; bit.ly/1RTOmT1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to buy 100 percent stake in Anhui-based company, which is engaged in retail business of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, via share issue and cash