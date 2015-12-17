Dec 17 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical

* Says aims to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan ($354.82 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay debts and replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O8GIhn; bit.ly/1RTOmT1

($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi)