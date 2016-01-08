Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 8 Taiwan's Inventec Corp
* Says December sales up 4.95 percent y/y at T$38.6 billion ($1.16 billion)
* Says 2015 sales down 9.2 percent y/y at T$395.5 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.2500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order