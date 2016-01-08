Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 8 Compal Electronics Inc
* Says December sales up 0.3 percent y/y at T$83.2 billion ($2.50 billion)
* Says 2015 sales up 0.2 percent y/y at T$847.2 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ITVc9o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.2500 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
