BRIEF-Zonte says Marshall Farris to resign as director
Zonte Metals Inc - announces resignation of Marshall Farris as a director of company effectively immediately
Jan 5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Lam Research International Sarl for T$1.4 billion ($42.33 million)

($1 = 33.0750 Taiwan dollars)
* Coupa Software Inc - entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing