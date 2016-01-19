Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 19 ZTE Corp
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit at 3.8 billion yuan ($577.81 million), up 43.5 percent y/y
* Says preliminary 2015 revenue at 100.8 billion yuan, up 23.8 percent y/y
* Says aims to double its 2015 revenue to more than 200 billion yuan By 2020 - company spokesman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P2if26
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5765 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order