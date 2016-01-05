UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Largan Precision Co Ltd
* Says December sales at T$4 billion ($120.99 million), down 30.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n1qmSd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.0600 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.