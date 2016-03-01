Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 1 AU Optronics Corp
* Says unit orders equipment from Nissin lon Equipment Co, Ltd, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Ulvac Inc for T$1.8 billion ($54.40 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.0880 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order