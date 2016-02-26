BRIEF-Lifetime Brands rejects unsolicited acquisition proposal from Mill Road Capital Management
* Lifetime Brands board unanimously rejects unsolicited acquisition proposal from Mill Road Capital Management Llc
Feb 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($39.14 million) from SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co Ltd and Lam Research International Sarl
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oE04G8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.2120 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Lifetime Brands board unanimously rejects unsolicited acquisition proposal from Mill Road Capital Management Llc
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces 16% increase in net income for first quarter of 2017 over 2016 and total assets exceeding $7 billion