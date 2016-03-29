March 29 Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 60.3 percent y/y

* Says it plans to issue up to 60 billion yuan ($9.22 billion) worth of financing instruments

* Says it has bought 400 million shares of China Zheshang Bank's Hong kong share offering for HK$1.58 billion ($203.69 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RNbuVl; bit.ly/1RNbowO; bit.ly/1PD1whD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5085 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)