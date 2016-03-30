March 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit at 277.1 billion yuan ($42.80
billion)
* Says net interest margin at 2.47 percent in Q4
* Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.5 percent versus 1.44
percent at end-Sept
* Says tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 13.48 percent versus
12.67 percent at end-Sept
* Says Q4 net profit at 55.4 billion yuan (forecast 53.8
billion yuan) - Reuters calculations
($1 = 6.4739 Chinese yuan renminbi)
