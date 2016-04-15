BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
April 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$6.4 billion ($198.15 million)

($1 = 32.2990 Taiwan dollars)
* Snap Inc - will hold quarterly conference call to discuss Q1 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: