BRIEF-Aon Plc announces 9 pct increase to annual cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles with correct link)
April 29 Citic Securities Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 57.0 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21j6E2Q
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: