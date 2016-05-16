BRIEF-Uqm Technologies announces strategic alliance with Meritor
* UQM Technologies announces strategic alliance with meritor to jointly develop full electric axle systems (e-axles) targeting the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle market
May 16 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($39.78 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd.
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1R3osYb
($1 = 32.6820 Taiwan dollars)
* Magellan midstream reports higher fourth-quarter financial results
* Lantheus Medical Imaging announces fda approval of Definity label update