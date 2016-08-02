Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 2 HTC Corp
* Says Q2 net loss after tax at T$3.1 billion ($98.08 million)
* Says Q2 operating income at T$18.9 billion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aZ2nOz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6080 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)