Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Compal Electronics Inc
* Says H1 net profit at T$3.3 billion ($105.51 million)
* Says H1 consolidated revenue at T$349.6 billion
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2b63PON
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2780 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)