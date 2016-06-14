June 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it orders equipment from Advanced Micro Fabrication Equipment, Keysight Technologies Singapore (Sales) Pte Ltd, ASM Japan K.K., ASML Hong Kong Ltd, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp, Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN SPE Taiwan Co Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd and Tokyo Electron Ltd for a combined of T$12.1 billion ($373.55 million)

