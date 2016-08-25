BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators says CFO Dwayne Hallman to take medical leave
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer
Aug 25 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 4.5 percent y/y at 23.6 billion yuan ($3.55 billion)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2bJ0LKD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) posts 7th consecutive year of record annual earnings & announces cash dividend increase
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.