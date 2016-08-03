Aug 3 Hong Kong government

* Says Minmetals Land Ltd's unit, Massive Leader Limited, wins tender for a site in Yau Tong, Kowloon, for HK$4.0 billion ($515.59 million)

* Says the site is designated for non-industrial (excluding godown, hotel, office and petrol filling station) purposes

