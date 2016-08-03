GRAPHIC-Franc breakout points to more tolerant SNB -banks
* Chart shows breakout from 18-month range: http://reut.rs/2jQBKit
Aug 3 Hong Kong government
* Says Minmetals Land Ltd's unit, Massive Leader Limited, wins tender for a site in Yau Tong, Kowloon, for HK$4.0 billion ($515.59 million)
* Says the site is designated for non-industrial (excluding godown, hotel, office and petrol filling station) purposes
Source text in English: bit.ly/2as1eQ3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7581 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Indus has acquired a stake of around 76% in m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (m+p gmbh), Hanover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.