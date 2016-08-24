BRIEF-Latam Autos seeks trading halt
* Trading halt is requested in connection with a proposed equity raising to be conducted by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says H1 net profit down 39.9 percent y/y
* Carsales to acquire DeMotores in Argentina, Colombia & Chile
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on cyber security on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation said, marking the first action to address what he has called a top priority of his administration.