Aug 24 Guangzhou Lingnan Group

* Says it plans to buy hotel and tourism assets for 3.4 billion yuan ($510.97 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to help fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bfh4Sk

($1 = 6.6540 Chinese yuan renminbi)