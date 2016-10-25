Oct 25 Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 115.8 percent y/y

* Says it, partners plan to set up life insurance company with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($147.60 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dRFIXK; bit.ly/2eEY7ai

($1 = 6.7750 Chinese yuan renminbi)