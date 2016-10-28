BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate approves FY cash dividend of 8 fils per share
* Approves FY cash dividend of 8 fils per share
Oct 28 Industrial Bank Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 6.7 percent y/y

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 Investors in money markets see around a 50 percent chance of the European Central Bank raising interest rates by January 2018, shortly after the end date of its current bond-buying scheme.
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, hurt by a decline in sales in the United Kingdom following the vote in June to leave the European Union.