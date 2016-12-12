Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* says it orders equipment for T$5.8 billion ($182.17 million) from Uangyih-Tech Industrial Co Ltd, Chenfull International Co Ltd, United Integrated Services Co Ltd, ASML Hong Kong Ltd, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp and Lam Research International Sarl
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.8390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)