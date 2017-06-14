(Refiles to add bullet point, link)

June 14 Fangda Jinhua Chemical Technology Co Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on June 15

* Says it scraps asset acquisition proposal

* Says it signs framework agreements to buy stakes in two tech firms for a combined up to 1.1 billion yuan ($161.87 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rh6n4t; bit.ly/2szL0iQ; bit.ly/2tlnra4

