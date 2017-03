Aug 20 Shanks Group Plc

* Line which was damaged in fire last year at Frog Island mechanical biological treatment facility in east london now fully operational

* Since fire, shanks has continued to accept all contracted waste from ELWA

* Once refinement section of facility becomes operational early next year, site will re-start production of solid recovered fuel

* All lines at frog island are now processing waste and producing refuse derived fuel