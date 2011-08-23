TAMPERE Finland Aug 23 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said the country could withdraw from Greece's bailout programme it is not granted collateral for its loans.

Asked by Reuters whether Finland could drop out if is demand for such collateral were denied, he said: "yes."

"It is our parliament's decision that we demand it as a condition for us joining in," he said.

Finland's earlier deal with Greece that secured collateral for its loans sparked requests from some other euro zone countries for similar treatment, prompting rating agency Moody's to warn of risks that Greece's bailout payments could be delayed. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)