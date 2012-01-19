MILAN Jan 19 Shares in Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) rose 10 percent on Thursday, after a brief suspension from trading for excessive volatility, outperforming a 3.7 percent rise in the European banking Stoxx index .SX7P.

"There is a general rebound, which doesn't hurt," one trader said, adding he was not aware of specific reasons behind the move in UniCredit shares.

The rights CRDI_r.MI to buy into the bank's 7.5 billion euro capital increase -- which stop trading after Friday's close

-- were 30 percent higher. -- were 30 percent higher.

