UPDATE 3-Deutsche Boerse CEO denies insider trading allegations
* Says insider trading goes against his "innermost conviction"
MILAN Feb 29 The take-up by Italian banks at the European Central Bank's three-year fund tender on Wednesday was on "a similar scale" to the 116 billion euros they took at the previous offer in December, a senior Italian banking source told Reuters.
"In today's operation, the participation by Italian banks was on a similar scale (to December)," the source said, without giving a precise figure.
Earlier Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail lender, said it had taken 24 billion euros of Wednesday's funds. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)
* Says insider trading goes against his "innermost conviction"
* Resolution in relation to appointment of Li Zongtang as executive director of bank approved
OSLO, Feb 16 Norway's minority rightwing government will recommend cutting the amount of money it can spend from Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund to 3 percent of the fund's value per year from 4 percent today, it said on Thursday.