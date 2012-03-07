MILAN, March 7 The Italian Treasury has
authorised the top investor in Italy's No.3 bank Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena to sell a stake of up to 15.5 percent
in the lender, Fondazione Monte dei Paschi said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Banking foundation Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, which owns
just over 49 percent of Monte dei Paschi bank, needs to sell
down its stake to repay debt for around 1 billion euros.
It had already signalled the intention to sell, but needed
green light from the Treasury. The sale has not yet been
finalised.
Even if it sold the entire 15.5 percent, its remaining stake
is large enough to allow the foundation to retain control of the
bank and block any extraordinary operations.
