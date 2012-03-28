MILAN, March 28 Shares in Finmeccanica SIFI.MI rose sharply on Wedenesday on the back of strong guidance for 2012 released after a radical clean up of the aerospace and defence group's accounts led to a 2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($3.06 billion).

Speculation over asset sales also contributed to the rise.

"The full-year 2012 guidance is above our estimate and consensus," Italy broker Mediobanca said in a research note.

"Results were slightly better than expected and the stock is also supported by the speculative side with four groups interested in (unit) Ansaldo," a Milan-based trader said.

By 0722 GMT, the shares were up 7.3 percent at 4.134 euros, having risen more than 10 percent on Tuesday.

The state-owned group, which expects a return to profit in 2012 with an adjusted EBITA of 1.1 billion euros, was approached by Japanese group Hitachi (6501.T) about buying some of the rail operations it wants to sell, a trade union official said.

The official named as targets loss-making AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS (STS.MI), in which Finmeccanica has a 40 percent stake. [ID:nL6E8ER25Y]

