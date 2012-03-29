MILAN, March 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
will unveil a significant overhaul of its structure
and business operations this spring, as it pushes ahead with a
change of its shareholder base and its top management.
In slides to a 2011 results presentation, Italy's No.3 bank
said its new business plan, to be announced after an end-April
shareholder meeting, would "give priority to the significant
organisational and operational restructuring of the bank."
The Siena-based bank has appointed former UniCredit
boss Alessandro Profumo as new chairman and hired
earlier this year a new managing director, Fabrizio Viola, an
outsider who will become the bank's first ever CEO.
Furthermore, Monte dei Paschi's top shareholder, a
charitable fundation with close ties to local politicians, is
selling down its controlling stake to repay debt worth around 1
billion euros.
