MILAN, March 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
plans to issue in 2012 more debt than the around 12
billion euros maturing in the course of the year, director
general Fabrizio Viola told an analyst presentation on results
on Thursday.
Viola said the bank had 7 billion euros of maturing retail
debt in 2012, plust just over 5 billion euros of wholesale debt
coming due.
He added that the positive net issuance would help Italy's
No.3 lender to gradually replace its stock of European Central
Bank funds.
