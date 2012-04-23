BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 pct stake in Edgewater Technology as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
MILAN, April 23 Italian insurer Milano Assicurazioni said on Monday it was reasonable to expect a "positive trend" in the first quarter as an improvement in claims in the motor sector and savings of around 60 million euros in claim payments offset lower premiums.
Milano Assicurazioni is a unit of Fondiaria-SAI , the troubled insurer which is in merger talks to be rescued by peer Unipol.
Milano Assicurazioni said premiums were down 6.8 percent annually to 650 million euros in its non-life business. Similarly, life business premiums fell 7 percent in the first quarter to around 85 million euros.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage: