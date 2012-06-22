MILAN, June 22 Italian audit court magistrates are looking into the downgrades of Italy by rating agencies Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch last year to assess whether the reports caused damages to the country's finances, the chief prosecutor told Reuters on Friday.

The Rome audit court general prosecutor Angelo De Dominicis said the administrative investigation started early this year and was still at a preliminary stage. He said he had heard the Italian representatives of the three agencies and hoped to wind up the initial stage of the case by year-end.

The case comes as prosecutors in the southern town of Trani are probing S&P, Moody's and Fitch for alleged market manipulation following their reports on Italy.

The raft of downgrades triggered a massive sell-off of Italian securities and fuelled long-running frustration with credit agencies. Italy's government approved sweeping austerity measures last year to shore up its public finances.

In a statement on Friday, S&P rejected the allegations by the audit prosecutor as groundless. Moody's and Fitch were not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

